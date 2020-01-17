MLK Day Service Projects + Interfaith Celebration Details

Multicultural BRIDGE Race Justice Task Force, The First Congregational Church of Great Barrington, and Macedonia Baptist Church invite Berkshire residents of all ages to join together in a morning of service to honor the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr., at the First Congregational Church, 251 Main St., Great Barrington.

Participants should meet at the church between 8:30- 9 a.m. for service projects that will begin at 9.

Activities range from installing new flooring, creating Valentines for elders in the community, and deep cleaning classrooms.

Afterward, all are invited to convene at 12 noon for a traditional interfaith celebration with the theme “Renew, Rebuild Restore” at the church, followed by refreshments and community conversation at 1 p.m.