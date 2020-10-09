Reward for Info on Recent Local Hate Crime Incident

The Great Barrington Police Department is offering a cash reward for credible and helpful information that leads to solving a recent hate crime committed at the Macedonia Baptist Church.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, in which anti-Semitic graffiti was found on the church on Sunday, Sept. 27. It has since been removed.

The incident constitutes a hate crime: anti-Semitic language painted on a historically Black church, according to police.

Macedonia Baptist Church is located on Rosseter Street, and the vandalism is believed to have occurred on or about Thursday, Sept. 24.

Police and the town manager have met with church and community leaders, as well as the Berkshire District Attorney and representatives from the U.S. Attorney's office and FBI regarding the case. Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh has authorized a reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Great Barrington Police Department, (413) 528-0306.

About the Great Barrington Police Department

The GBPD is staffed by 16 full time and six part time Officers protecting the approximately 8,000 full time residents and tens of thousands of visitors to the Town each year. Officers handle over 15,000 calls for service annually and make in excess of 400 arrests. The Police Station, located at 465 Main Street, is staffed 24/7 by a Desk Officer who handles all dispatch functions for the Town, including answering 911 calls, dispatching the Fire Department and Southern Berkshire Ambulance along with handling walk-in traffic to the station.