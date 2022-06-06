More Details On Monday’s Annual Town Meeting In GB

This past Tuesday (May 31st) Leigh Davis who serves in the town Select board and is a member of Great Barrington's Planning Board Housing Sub-Committee teamed up with fellow Select board member Garfield Reed for a LIVE appearance with Ron Carson on WSBS in a special "Let's Talk" segment as they discussed details on Monday's upcoming outdoor annual "drive-in" style town meeting that takes place on the grounds of Monument Mountain Regional High School. This event is scheduled to start at 6 pm.

The emphasis of this conversation focused on a closure governing short-term rentals which has truly become a hot button topic throughout the vicinity. Leigh and Garfield emphasized the vocal responses from the Great Barrington community regarding this matter as they highlighted their take on this subject at hand.

Both parties are presenting a big picture and an "unbiased" opinion as the emphasis focuses on homeowners to fully understand the details of this talked about topic and to benchmark a final say after a legitimate vote has been completed in the process.

Enclosed in this article, you will find the complete interview conducted by Ron which features Leigh and Garfield on the WSBS airwaves last week.

You can also get more information on Monday night's meeting by logging on the Town of Great Barrington's website. Keep in mind, if the session is not completed, another meeting in the same location will take place on Thursday, June 9th at 6 pm.

