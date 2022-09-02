This is the Most Misspelled Word in Massachusetts and It’s a Must See

Massachusetts is one of the most educated states in the U.S. Some of the country's oldest and most prestigious secondary schools and colleges are located in the Bay State. Its residents are some of the most educated and successful in the country, so you think it would be safe to say with all those accolades Massachusetts would be considered pretty intelligent, right? Cue the state's most misspelled word.

Earlier this year, Google Analytics took a look at the words each state commonly searches the spelling of. Think of all the times you've typed "How do you spell..." what was the word at the end of that sentence?

What is the Most Commonly Misspelled Word in Massachusetts?

According to the infographic created by Google Analytics, the most searched spelling word in Massachusetts is... PICTURE. Yup, picture. Embarrassing, right?

The only saving grace for our state is the embarrassing choices of some other states that make us look slightly better. For example, Georgia needed help spelling little, North Dakota searched how to spell sorry and residents of Virginia needed some assistance with the work prank, yeah... I don't know what's going on in Virginia but apparently, they're talking about pranking each other often.

boutonnierepneumonia paparazzi,