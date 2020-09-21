Motor Vehicle Accident in GB: Passenger Suffers Serious Injuries

On early Monday morning (Sept. 21), at approximately 1:13am, Great Barrington Police Officer Bradley Lupiani was on routine patrol on Hurlburt Road when he came across a single car motor vehicle accident. The vehicle was traveling south bound on Hurlburt Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree on the east side of the roadway.

The driver, Benjamin Badurski of Great Barrington was able get out of the vehicle with no injuries. The passenger, Raphel Orlando Gutierrez, was entrapped in the vehicle with serious injuries. The Great Barrington Fire Department along with the medical team from Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad were able to extricate the passenger and treat him until the Life Flight Helicopter was able to transport him to the trauma center at Bay State Medical.

Massachusetts Accident Reconstruction Unit, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene members, along with an Assistant District Attorney from the Berkshire County’s Direct Attorney’s Office assisted at the scene.

Egremont Police Department assisted with traffic. The operator was arrested for O.U.I. alcohol with serious injury, negligent operation, marked lanes, and speeding.

The operator was released on $500.00 cash bail for an appearance at Southern Berkshire District Court on Sept. 24, 2020. No update on the condition of the passenger at this time.

(above information taken from press release that was sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on air use)