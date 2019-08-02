Move To The Music This Weekend

You have a few more opportunities this month to start your weekend off on "a dancing note" as FREE zumba classes are being offered between The Lee Congregational Church and Town Hall at a courtyard located off The Lee Town Common.

Each session begins at 9:30 am on Saturday morning with the last class taking place on August 24th. Afterwards, take advantage of shopping local in "lovely Lee". Each session begins with warm-ups and will intensify throughout the hour as instructors from Pilates in the Berkshires and Soules Fitness will guide you every step of the way. Families, singles and couples are welcome to participate in all the fun and excitement. No reservations are required as you are advised to wear loose weather appropriate clothing and bring a water bottle so you can hydrate in between dance steps. This event will take place rain or shine. The only exception is when heavy rain hits the courtyard area then a cancellation would be warranted.

The coordinator of this fun filled get-together, Laura Page will be in studio with Ron Carson on the next edition of our WSBS Saturday Morning Chat immediately following The Trading Post at 10:05 am as she will further discuss details on how you can get yourself involved in the remaining exercise sessions which are made possible in part through local funding from private donors, Henry's Electric, The Lee Farmer's Market, The Lee Congregational Church, Pilates in the Berkshires, Soules Sports and Fitness and Lee Hardware.

(The following was sent by the Town of Lee via a press release for on-air and on-line usage)