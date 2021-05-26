Move And Groove Indoors

There is no doubt that we are slowly but surely returning to some sense of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic reared it's ugly hand worldwide. For the past year we have made ultimate sacrifices in our daily routines, however exercising has remained a constant for many people (present company included as I have been walking when time permits and since I'm on a strict diet that has been rule of thumb) but there are those who consider "MOVIN & GROOVIN" a part of their weekly routine and now your opportunity has finally returned.

Your ever popular hostess, Dee Foster is happy to announce her Tuesday morning classes have resumed at The Clair Teague Senior Center on route 7 in Great Barrington as her faithful participants have been meeting up outside the facility since May 18th. As a new month approaches, Dee has now shifted the get together INDOORS for your comfort and convenience as each of her 45 minute sessions begin promptly at 9:30am.

If you are interested in obtaining more information, you can call (413) 528-9493 OR (413) 528-1881. You can get more details on upcoming events at The Clair Teague Senior Center by logging on to their web site.

Look out for our loyal and true friend, Dee Foster to belt out some tunes as she is also lead singer of "The Lucky Bucket Band" as she will take center stage to entertain you during the summer months here in our vicinity. A FREE show is scheduled for Friday, June 11th from 5:30 to 7:15 pm at the Town of Great Barrington's gazebo located behind Town Hall at 334 Main Street. More dates to be announced. We'll keep you posted.