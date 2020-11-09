Police Seeking Missing Girl (photos)

The Pittsfield Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are seeking a missing 13-year-old girl, Roos Bajanth.

As noted on the Massachusetts State Department's Facebook page, the departments are investigating the possibility that Roos may be with a male she met online, and whose identity is not known to the departments at this time.

Roos left her home on Columbus Avenue, Pittsfield, this past Saturday evening around 8:30 PM and has not returned home. She is 5’5” tall and weighs 90 lbs. She has brown skin, black hair, and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a brown winter jacket, a red shirt, and possibly pajamas.

Information suggests that Roos may have been in the Schenectady, N.Y., area yesterday (Sunday), but whether she is still in that area remains part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Roos or has information on her whereabouts is urged to immediately call 911 or Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700 ext. 0.

About Massachusetts State Police

The Massachusetts State Police are a full service agency, responsible for patrolling state highways, roads, parks, and reservations, as well as deploying a wide range of investigative, forensic, and tactical units. MSP also operates the Commonwealth Fusion Center and its forensic laboratory system. The department also operates several communications centers, which intake cell phone and land line calls, and are responsible for issuing AMBERAlerts for missing or abducted children in Massachusetts. The department is comprised of more than 2,000 sworn personnel and several hundred civilians.

State Police General Headquarters is located in Framingham. They operate 39 barracks from Nantucket to Chesire and numerous locations in between, and field many investigative units, including statewide units and others attached to public prosecutors' offices.

(images taken from the Massachusetts State Police Department's Facebook page)