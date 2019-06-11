Multi-Platinum Recording Group Added to the Big E’s Lineup

Multi-platinum recording group, Collective Soul, will bring its impressive catalog of beloved songs to The Big E Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in a free show at The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM Springfield. A limited number of $29 Premium reserved seats go on sale Thursday, June 13 at 10am at the Big E's website and The Big E Box Office. Tickets include Big E admission.

Collective Soul is celebrating 25 years in the music business and their songs are instantly recognizable by their titles. Born during the rise of grunge and alternative rock, Collective Soul broke into mainstream popularity when they rose to international fame in 1993 with the rock anthem "Shine." The multi-platinum quintet has been making music since then and has a catalog of #1 hits under their belts. The Georgia-based rockers continue to be on an upward trajectory and play to sold-out audiences across the globe.

Collective Soul is clearly firing on all cylinders! "When you see us this summer, you'll get the vibe of how much we enjoy what we do. You'll see how much we enjoy each other, and how much we enjoy making music together," confirms Collective Soul's visionary front man and chief songwriter, vocalist/guitarist E Roland. "You'll get all the hits, but we're also going to throw in some new stuff too. One thing about having nine studio recordings is that it's hard to fit everything into the set right now. It's a good problem to have - to be around that long and have so many songs people really want to hear. But once we find the right live groove, we also know what works in this kind of set."

It's evident the legacy of Collective Soul is as strong as ever. The secret sauce to their continued success story is a simple one: a palpable mixture of insightful songwriting and impeccable band chemistry. “So much of what we do is based on the camaraderie of the band,” Roland said. The five of us work together as a family, and I’ve never been more at ease — and never been more pleased — than going onstage with these guys right now, night after night.”

Their newest album, Blood, is due out June 21. Listen to them live at The Big E this fall!

