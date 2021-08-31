New Study Has Massachusetts Ranked Near The Bottom–For What?

Over the past couple of months, the good folks at WalletHub have put forth the results of numerous studies on various topics. Usually, Massachusetts comes in at #1, or somewhere near the top of the rankings, depending on the topic. Not this time.

Recently, WalletHub conducted a study on the hardest-working states in the country, and Massachusetts didn't rank #1. The Bay State didn't even come close to the top of the list. In fact, Massachusetts came in the bottom ten.

It all depends on how you look at things, right? I guess you could approach it this way. Massachusetts ranked in the Top Ten in a study of the least hardest-working states in the country. Does that make you feel better? Probably not.

For the study, WalletHub compared several factors including average commute time, average hours in a workweek, and the average amount of unused vacation time. It would appear that if you're a resident of the Commonwealth, you have shorter workdays and more time for play.

Massachusetts ranks as the tenth least hardest-working state, coming in at #41. New Mexico came in at #50, making it the least hard-working state, followed by West Virginia, New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Coming in at the opposite end of the spectrum, Alaska is the top dog for the hardest-working state. North Dakota ranks as #2, Nevada comes in third, and South Dakota makes the list at #4. Rounding out the top 5 for hardest-working states is Texas.

The study also showed that Massachusetts had the fifth-lowest average workweek hours. The study as a whole is very interesting and informative. Please check it out for yourself at WalletHub's website here.

