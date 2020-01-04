New Year’s Day Structure Fire Details

This from the Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page.

Great Barrington Firefighters rang in the New Year working a structure on Monterey Road early in the morning of Jan. 1. With what originally was dispatched as a problem with a gas fireplace that was filling the house with smoke shortly after midnight, the call was upgraded to a structure fire when it was realized that radiant heat from the fire place had ignited the structure around it. Partly due to the home being of newer construction with proper safeguards in place and early detection, the fire was not “running” and GBFD was able to methodically open the wall to extinguish the fire and check for extension, causing minimal damage to the home.

We are pleased to report, that had the residents gone to bed for the night, that they would have been woken by the working smoke detectors that were sounding throughout the home upon our arrival. Three engines, the ladder and rescue truck all from Great Barrington along with 16 firefighters and GBPD were on scene for 1 1/2 hours before turning the home over to the homeowners where they were able to spend the night.

Call us if you need us, we’ll be here for you