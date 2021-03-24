A little after 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon the Great Barrington Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a car that had driven into Lake Mansfield.

Firefighters along with Great Barrington Police Department and Southern Berkshire Ambulance responded to the scene where the driver was still inside the vehicle.

Engine 2 and Rescue 7 along with members of the surface water rescue team arrived to find a sedan floating approximately 15 feet off the shore of the lake with a single elderly male occupant. The car was slowly taking on water.