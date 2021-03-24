GB Fire Rescues Driver After Car Crashes Into Lake
A little after 2:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon the Great Barrington Fire Department was dispatched for reports of a car that had driven into Lake Mansfield.
Firefighters along with Great Barrington Police Department and Southern Berkshire Ambulance responded to the scene where the driver was still inside the vehicle.
Engine 2 and Rescue 7 along with members of the surface water rescue team arrived to find a sedan floating approximately 15 feet off the shore of the lake with a single elderly male occupant. The car was slowly taking on water.
Simultaneously, firefighters deployed an inflatable boat and hooked the car with the wrecker that emergency dispatch had sent as well. Since the car was still floating and the victim did not appear to be injured or in distress, it was determined it would be safest to pull the car to shore, rather than extricate the drive first. Once the car was to shore the man was able to exit the car under his own will. He was treated by Southern Berkshire Ambulance and transported to Fairview Hospital for further evaluation.
Thankfully there was no oil or gas spilled from the vehicle and there were no other injured parties were involved.
No details were provided at this time as to what specifically caused the accident.
Via their Facebook page, Great Barrington Fire extended a special thank you to Decker's Auto Body for providing the wrecker.
