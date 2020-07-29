You’re Invited to Terry Chamberland’s Send Off

The Great Barrington Fire Department is hoping to celebrate Terry Chamberland's 44 year career in style. With COVID-19 restrictions it has been challenging as the final training for the Chief that recently took place was a small group and there wasn't a cookout, handshakes, and no groups of retired and current members sharing stories of Terry back in the good old days. It was just another day which the Department doesn't find acceptable and with good reason.

To give Terry the most COVID appropriate sendoff, on his official last day - Friday July 31, the Great Barrington Fire Department will give the Deputy one last ride through town and they need you to help show their appreciation for his unwavering dedication to the town and public safety of Great Barrington.

At approximately 6:30 on Friday evening the Great Barrington Fire Department will depart the station and head down through town, turning around at Mass Electric and then coming back to bring Terry Home on Magnolia Street. The department asks that you come out, socially distanced, and wave to Terry as he takes his final ride with lights and siren.

Your support costs nothing and is a great way to show your support to a true gentleman who has given his 44 year to the town...protecting residents and keeping the community safe. Terry is a great man and deserves to go out with a bang.

The Great Barrington Fire Department hopes to see you on Friday Evening.

(information and photo taken from the Great Barrington Fire Department's Facebook page)