What’s Open and What’s Closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

With both Christmas and New Year’s Day landing on a Saturday this year it can be a bit confusing what is open and what is closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

If your car registration is expiring at the end of 2021 or you have other business with the RMV, the registry will be open on Friday operating on a normal schedule. That is also the case with other State offices. However, if you need to get a dog license or pay a tax bill your town and city offices will be closed on Friday. The same goes for Federal offices and courts as well.

There will not be any BRTA bus service on New Year’s Day. The regular bus schedules will be in effect on Friday New Year’s Eve.

If you need groceries some stores will be closing early on New Year’s Eve but most, not all will be open on New Year’s Day. A partial list is below.

Guido’s - Friday 9-5 - Sat Closed

Market 32 – Friday 6am-10am – Saturday 6am-12m

Big Y – Friday 7am-9pm – Saturday 7am-9pm

Stop & Shop – Friday 7:30am-9pm – Saturday 7:30am-11pm

Aldi – Friday 9am-7pm – Saturday Closed

BJ’s Wholesale Club – Friday 9am-7pm – Saturday 9am-10pm

Target – Friday 8am-9pm – Saturday 8am-10pm

Most liquor stores will be open for business as usual on New Year’s Day. Most retail stores (especially the big box stores) will be on for business on Saturday and some will be closing earlier than usual on New Year’s Eve.

If there is a particular business or government office not included in this post be sure to check a website or make a call before heading out on that errand. It could save you some time and frustration.

