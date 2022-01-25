Visiting New York? Make Sure You Know About This Odd Dessert Law

Over the past few months, we have been having fun taking a look at some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts. Some of the odd laws in the Bay State that we have covered include the following:

Goatees are illegal unless the potential lawbreaker obtains and pays for a license to wear the goatee in public. I certainly don't get this one.

Defacing a milk carton is punishable by a $10 fine in Massachusetts unless you have permission from the rightful owner of the container. Really? I'm legally required to get permission to draw a smiley face on a container of milk? Then again, who has time for that?

Snoring is prohibited in your home unless all bedroom windows are closed and securely locked. How loud can one snore? Is it really going to wake up the neighborhood?

Those are just some of the strange laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts. However, I don't think anyone is getting arrested if they break those laws, luckily.

Get our free mobile app

There's a Strange Dessert Law in New York

While we beat up Massachusetts on having some pretty bizarre laws, there's one food law in the State of New York that doesn't make a whole lot of sense these days and it has to do with ice cream. According to several online sources, it's illegal in New York to walk around on Sundays with an ice cream cone in your pocket. Interestingly enough this action is not only illegal in New York, but this is also a law in Alabama, Kentucky, and Georgia.

What's the Thinking Behind This New York Ice Cream Law?

According to the Taste of Home website, back in the days when the majority of people traveled on horseback, horse thieves would put ice cream in their pockets to lure horses away without being charged with stealing. That certainly isn't anything we have to worry about in this day in age. I know I don't want to carry an ice cream cone in my pocket no matter what state I'm in. How about you?

RELATED: Want Some More Law Fulfillment? This Should Do The Trick.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

KEEP READING: Keep These Foods Away from Your Pooch.