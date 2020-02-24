Nominations Extended for 2nd Annual Du Bois Legacy Award

From the Town of Great Barrington

The town’s W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee has extended the nomination deadline for its 2nd Annual Du Bois Legacy Award.

The Town of Great Barrington presents the award annually to recognize outstanding contributions by individuals or organizations whose work is either “directly related to research, scholarship, literature, arts or journalism” about W.E.B. Du Bois, or whose work embodies the principles of his contributions related to civil rights, progressive education, economic justice or racial equality.

Is there someone in our community, or beyond, who you feel is furthering Du Bois’ legacy? Nominees could include teachers, activists, scholars, leaders of grassroots organizations, or whoever you feel has made a profound impact in any of these areas. They can be local or national figures, provided their work reflects the award criteria, though a Berkshire region connection is preferred.

The first recipient of the W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Award was Dr. David Levering Lewis, Du Bois scholar and Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer.

To make a nomination, visit the town of Great Barrington website to download a nomination form.

The deadline for nominations is July 1, 2020.The award will be presented at the W.E.B. Du Bois Homesite celebration, October 2020.

For further information please email Randy Weinstein, chair, W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee: duboiscenter@gmail.com, go here, or attend a Town of Great Barrington Du Bois Legacy monthly meeting for more details.