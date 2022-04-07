North Adams Police Release Info on the Arrest Four in City Narcotic Sweep

The North Adams Police Department this afternoon reported on their social media page that last month the department executed two search warrants in the city that netted four perps and smack worth close to $89,000.

The narcotic investigation by the North Adams Police Department was aided by the Berkshire County Drug Task Force, Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department, Pittsfield Police, Adams Police, and the Massachusetts State Police according to the official release.

As a result of the investigation arrested were John Bump, Nicholas Melendez, Troy Rufo, and Stephanie Rufo. According to the NA police report, investigators seized 10,500 bags of heroin, 92.9 grams of cocaine, 2 handguns, and $22,912 dollars in cash according to the report filed by North Adams Police Department. No additional information on the status of specific chargers and future court appearances was released.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">