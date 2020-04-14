NPC To Host Virtual Town Hall with Berkshire Delegation

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is hosting a virtual Town Hall meeting with Berkshire County legislators on Friday, Apr. 17 at 11:30 a.m. The event is free but registration is required. Attendance is limited to 90 nonprofit leaders, however, the session may be recorded and shared following the event.

“We want nonprofits to have the opportunity to check in with their legislators, voice their concerns, and get their questions answered,” said Liana Toscanini, NPC Executive Director. Participating legislators include Senator Adam G. Hinds, and Representatives Tricia Farley-Bouvier, John Barrett III, Paul Mark, and William “Smitty” Pignatelli.

Nonprofits share many concerns related to COVID-19 including short and long-term sustainability, and the desire by those not on the front lines to help in some way. “We think people are taking comfort in connecting right now,” said Toscanini.

The Town Hall will be moderated by NPC board member, Stephanie Bosley. To register or find additional COVID-19 resources for nonprofits, go here.

(press release sent to WSBS from Liana Toscanini of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for online and on air use)