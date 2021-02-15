Open Positions for the Town of Great Barrington

If you are looking for employment, you may want to consider the open positions below:

(1) The Town of Great Barrington seeks a full-time Principal Assessor. The position is responsible for administrative, technical, supervisory and site inspection work related to the valuation and revaluation of all residential, industrial, and commercial real estate and personal property per the Department of Revenue regulations.

A Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education as an Assessor or licensed appraiser; 5-7 years progressive work experience in assessing; and or property appraisal, demonstrating skill in data processing, database management, and computer application knowledge of State CAMA and MUNIS preferred. Massachusetts Accredited Assessor Certification is required or the ability to obtain within two years of appointment. Applicants must have a valid driver's license and working knowledge of Massachusetts General Laws relating to Massachusetts' assessment of property.

The Town of Great Barrington offers a competitive benefits package with a salary range of $70,000-$80,000. Please send a cover letter and resume to Susan Carmel, Finance Director, 334 Main Street; Great Barrington, MA 01230, or email scarmel@townofgb.org. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The Town of Great Barrington is an EEO/AA employer.

(2) The town’s Senior Tax Work-off Program seeks an experienced recording secretary for the Finance Committee’s monthly meetings, beginning in March 2021. Meetings are held online at this time.

The position is an opportunity to receive a property tax abatement of up to $1,500. Information on the town’s Senior Tax Work-off Program can be found here.

The position calls for reliable meeting attendance, accurate note-taking and timely development of meeting minutes. Familiarity with town government is a plus.

The Finance Committee meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., via Zoom.

Information about the town’s Senior Tax Work-off Program can be found on the town website.

Applications for the position should be sent to apulver@townofgb.org.

