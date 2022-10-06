MA Police Rescue Owl Trapped in a Soccer Net (4 photos & Video)

I have gone on and on about some of the most beautiful animals captured on video throughout Massachusetts. Thanks to technology and social media, it's much easier to snap photos of deer, bears, woodchucks, and even bobcats in your backyard. By the way, did you see the video I shared last year where a bobcat was marching off into the woods with a live woodchuck hanging from its mouth? If you missed that one, you can view the video by going here. It was quite the site.

Another video that was recently shared featured a beautiful owl taking a bath in Western Massachusetts. You can take a look at this fun video by going here.

Speaking of owls and owl videos, police in the Massachusetts town of Southborough recently rescued and freed an owl that was trapped in a net on the soccer fields of Trottier Middle School. Who knows for sure how the owl ended up tangled in the net but it must have been a very scary experience for the fine feathered friend. We have included photos and a video of the incident below.

Our sister station, The Shark, was able to collect a video of the incident and you can check it out below.

Wow! That is something you certainly don't see every day. A big shout out and thank you to the Southborough Police Department for saving the day. There were many folks on Facebook that were appreciative of the police department's efforts and you can check out those comments by going here.

