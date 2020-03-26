Peace Of Mind Awaits You In Monterey

During these difficult moments we try to cope with the limitations that have been implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has uphended livelihoods throughout the world however we are NOT restricted to taking walks and getting our daily regimen of exercise provided we keep a safe distance from others who are also partaking in the task at hand.

The Bidwell House Museum located at 100 Art School Road in Monterey, Massachusetts has a solution as their 4 miles of trails are open every day from dawn to dusk and best of all it's free of charge. Put on your walking shoes and explore what nature has to offer right here in our backyard. They encourage area residents to come on out as you can take care of your mind and body and alleviate any excess stress and anxiety from this trying situation. Get outdoors, take a deep breath and in turn you'll feel rejuvenated. The staff asks that you follow the proper CDC guidelines and a detailed map of all trails is accessible by logging on to their web site.

Once things stabilize, the Bidwell House Museum invited you to view a rich collection of artifacts that date back to the 18th and 19th centuries including bed warmers, warming and brass pans which will be on display during the spring and summer months. They are also actively planning events for their 30th anniversary. You can get more details on line by accessing the link in the previous paragraph.

The Bidwell staff is awaiting your appearance once restrictions due to the Corona Virus pandemic are lifted. In the meantime, STAY SAFE and HEALTHY.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Bidwell House Museum for on-air and on-line usage)