Pittsfield Man Arrested For The Rape Of 2 Teen Girls This Summer

The Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force on Tuesday executed an arrest warrant on 20-year-old Lucius Copeland, of Pittsfield, as part of an investigation into multiple sexual assault allegations.

According to a media release received this morning, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office's newly created Violent Crime Task Force established probable cause to arrest Copeland on two counts of aggravated rape and a single count of rape of a child. Law enforcement suspects Copeland of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old girl over the summer.

There may be other victims...

It’s the belief of investigators that there may be other victims who have not reported additional sexual assaults. They are asking any other victims to contact the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit at 413-499-1112.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the Pittsfield Police Department began an in-depth investigation into two alleged rapes occurring in Pittsfield in the summer. Subsequently, law enforcement in other Berkshire County jurisdictions opened similar investigations, leading to a referral to the Berkshire Violent Crime Task Force.

Berkshire District Attorney, Andrea Harrington...

The Violent Crime Task Force made this arrest thanks to brave young women who had the courage to share deeply personal and traumatic events with their local police. This investigation remains open and other victims should have confidence that law enforcement will support you and will seek justice and accountability. I thank the officers investigating this case for their ongoing careful work.

Harrington says that Violence against women and girls in Berkshire County is the most devastating public safety challenge that we face as a community, and this type of violence should be unthinkable.

I will use every tool at my disposal to end the culture of violence against women, girls, and other vulnerable survivors. Holding perpetrators accountable using enhanced investigation capabilities of the Berkshire Violent Crime Task Force is a critical tool in building a culture of safety and justice. ~ Harrington

Central Berkshire District Court arraigned Copeland virtually on Tuesday. Judge Paul Smyth scheduled a dangerousness hearing for Tuesday, January 4th.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office's Child Abuse Unit, the Berkshire County Multi-Disciplinary Team, the Berkshire County Kids Place, Pittsfield Police Department, Hinsdale Police Department, North Adams Police Department, and the Lee Police Department are all part of the multi-agency investigation.

