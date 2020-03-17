Pittsfield PD: COVID-19 Operational Adjustments

From the Pittsfield Police Department

As is the case with businesses, organizations, and government entities around the world, the Pittsfield Police Department has curtailed non-essential functions to the greatest practical extent. These adjustments are necessary in order to limit exposure between our staff, as well as between our staff and the public, so that we may continue to effectively respond to necessary calls for service 24/7/365. We are asking that the public refrain from entering our building for non-emergency services. The following offices/services have either suspended or greatly reduced their availability:

1. Fingerprinting Services

2. Firearms License/Permit Processing

3. Fleet Maintenance

4. In-Person Sex Offender Registration (please call for partial registration)

5. Records Requests

Citizens are encouraged to call 413-448-9700 with questions regarding the availability of services not listed. Dispatch (option 1) and Patrol (option 4) continue to be staffed 24/7/365.

As always, reports of past misdemeanor crimes with no known suspects can be submitted via the REPORT A CRIME link on the right side of our main webpage.

We also ask that citizens follow the well-publicized health recommendations to be hyper vigilant about individual protective measures and social distancing. These steps are imperative if we are to, collectively across the country, “flatten the curve” regarding the spread of this deadly virus.