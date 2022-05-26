Pittsfield’s Memorial Day Procession Is Set For 10 AM On Monday

Memorial Day weekend is coming up and although many of us are looking forward to hanging out with our families, grilling, and having a good time... let's certainly not forget what Memorial Day is all about. We take this time each year to remember those who have died in active military service.

The procession kicks off Monday at 10 AM...

The City of Pittsfield's annual Memorial Day procession is set to take place on Monday morning, May 30th, rain or shine, at 10:00 AM. The Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says that if you are taking part in the procession, you should be there for the lineup at 9:30 AM. The lineup will take place on Fenn, Pearl, and Allen streets.

Onward to the Pittsfield Cemetery...

The group will proceed to North Street, and head north to Wahconah Street and then to Pittsfield Cemetery. Remember as well, that were are still in a pandemic, and those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.

A ceremony will follow at the cemetery, with opening remarks from Mayor Linda Tyer, followed by keynote speaker William “Bill” Sturgeon, and master of ceremonies, John Herrera, the city’s director of Veterans Services. The officer of the day is Arnie Perras.

MivPiv MivPiv loading...

The names of Pittsfield Veterans who passed away after Memorial Day 2021 to the present will be read allowed. Pittsfield Community Television will televise the ceremony on CityLink 1303 and PCTV Select available at PCTV.org.

The ceremony will also be available on Roku and Apple devices, and on the PCTV Facebook page.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.