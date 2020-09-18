Police Chief Recruitment Committee Formed in Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington has formed a Police Chief Search Committee to review applicants and recommend final candidates for the position.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski has appointed the following eight individuals: Alf Barbalunga, chief probation officer for the Southern Berkshire District Court and Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn, representing law enforcement; Great Barrington Finance Director Susan Carmel, representing town staff, and citizens-at-large Larissa Yaple, Mae Rose , Gwendolyn VanSant and Michael Bertelli.

“We are appreciative that so many residents stepped up to volunteer for this committee, and this reflects well on residents’ dedication to local involvement, and to the future of our police department,” said Pruhenski.

He noted that the committee members were selected from among 30 town residents who volunteered

The committee will screen resumes, interview applicants and present three finalist recommendations to the town manager. Advertising and recruitment are now under way for the position; the application deadline is Oct. 16.

The position is advertised here.

Chief William R. Walsh Jr. is retiring in December after 37 years as police chief. He joined the police department 40 years ago.

The town manager will make the final decision on appointment of the town’s next police chief.

