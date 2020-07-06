Police Station Vandalized: Arrest Made

Police have made an arrest after the police station and was vandalized in the early morning hours of June 3. Great Barrington

Police discovered anti-police graffiti had been written on the sign in front of their station as well the front windows of the station with a sharpie. The graffiti included BLM, swastikas and obscene words about police.

During an investigation police identified the individual responsible. A newspaper delivery person informed police that he witnessed a person vandalizing a road sign at 2:17 a.m. and had written down the vehicle plate number. He also described the vehicle as being a white Toyota Prius operated by a male subject. Officers went to the operator’s home and determined who had the car that morning. They interviewed this subject and then placed him under arrest.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Donovan Lally, age 21 of Stockbridge was charged with two counts of Vandalism of Property by Great Barrington officers. Police also obtained a search warrant for the Prius. Case officers were Officers Samuel Stolzar and Victor Zucco and Sgt. Paul Storti.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Police Department for online and on-air use)