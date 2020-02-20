Poor People’s Campaign Meeting in GB

The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will host an information meeting on Wednesday, Mar. 4, at the First Congregational Church of Great Barrington from 6:30 to 7:30 PM. Hosted by Sheffield organizer Cynthia Pease, the meeting will share information about the movement as well as about the Moral Assembly and March on Washington on June 20, 2020. Buses will leave from Sheffield for this event. Learn more at the Mar. 4 meeting or e-mail cynthiapease99@gmail.com.

Some Information About the Poor People's Campaign

In 1968, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others called for a “revolution of values” in America. They sought to build a broad, fusion movement that could unite poor and impacted communities across the country. Their name was a direct cry from the underside of history: The Poor People’s Campaign.

Today, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival has picked up this unfinished work. From Alaska to Arkansas, the Bronx to the border, people are coming together to confront the interlocking evils of systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and the war economy, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism.

You can get more information about the Poor People's Campaign by going here.

(press release sent to WSBS from Cynthia Pease for online and on-air use, article image taken from the Poor People's Campaign Facebook page)