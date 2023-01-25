Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.

As with any state, Massachusetts has towns and cities that are full of wealth, others are right in the middle and then there are some that are dealing with economic hardship. We look back at a study that was published by The Workers Rights this past November at the three poorest cities in Massachusetts for 2023.

The Three Poorest Cities in Massachusetts for 2023

The study included the 10 poorest cities in Massachusetts, below is the rest of the list (4-10)

4 Holyoke

5 Chelsea

6 New Bedford

7 Fall River

8 North Adams

9 Southbridge

10 Brockton

The method of the study used the most recent census data which was from 2020. In addition, The Workers Rights used data from the American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for 2009-2013. You can get more information about the study including the methodology by going here.

