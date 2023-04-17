Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Girls

Massachusetts is a prime state if you are looking to start a family. From having three cities names the most educated in the U.S. to being named one of the most happiest states, Massachusetts may be a state you may want to consider when it comes to family life.

Now, if you are expecting or are thinking about having a child, you know there will be plenty of preparations and new adventures coming your way. Though parenting can be tough and hard work, it's also a very rewarding and exciting experience.

Obviously, one aspect that you and your partner will need to agree on is a name for your new bundle of joy. Sometimes, couples have their name prepared ahead of time. Other times, they're scratching their heads trying to come up with the perfect name. And then other times, the couple arrives at the perfect name the moment the child comes into the world. Whatever the case may be for you and your partner, the point is that you're going to need a name for your new addition.

What Were Some Popular Baby Names in Massachusetts During the 1970s?

You may remember a while back we published a list that featured the 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys in Massachusetts. Names from the past seem to make their way back to present times as they become popular again. As the counterpart to that list, we are now featuring the 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Girls in Massachusetts.

Top 20 Baby Names for Girls During the 1970s in Massachusetts

The original list came from Stacker. Stacker's list is a bit longer as it gives you the top 50 girls' names that were popular in Massachusetts during the 1970s and you can check out the complete list by going here.

