Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st.

Get our free mobile app

Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will be closing on Halloween after many years of great food, music, and memories. I certainly will miss this unique restaurant and bar.

Courtesy of Facebook Courtesy of Facebook loading...

Although I never got to visit Mission as often as I would have liked, I always had a great time whenever I stopped in. Those who know me know that I love all kinds of music and that was definitely something you would find in abundance at Mission.

And it seems that the older I get, the more emotional I get over certain things. The news of Mission Restaurant closing for good left me very sad indeed. The staff always seemed very friendly and hospitable which just added to the warm and comfy atmosphere.

Obviously, it was not an easy decision for the owners to make. According to their Facebook post:

We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift– though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we’ve shared are timeless.

Personally, I would like to say, "Thank YOU", to the great crew at Mission for allowing live and local music to be performed over the years to the joy of many, myself being one of them. During the restaurant's final days leading up to Halloween, they would love to see you and thank you for your patronage.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.