Potential Bomb Threat: Official Press Release

November 30, 2018

At approximately 10:04 am on November 30, 2018 Sheffield Police were notified of a possible bomb threat at the regional school campus located at 491 Berkshire School Rd in Sheffield. The building houses k-12 students as well as a day care and staff for all aforementioned students. The school district administration was in direct contact with the Sheffield Police at this point and informed the Sheffield Police that the campus was being evacuated as per protocol. Upon arrival at the scene Sheffield Police conducted a brief investigation and supported the evacuation of all students to an off campus location. Sheffield Fire was dispatched the scene as well as Massachusetts State Police Troopers from the Lee Barracks as well as a unit form the Massachusetts State Police Arson and Bomb Unit. Police Units from New Marlborough, Egremont and Great Barrington also responded to assist. Detectives from The Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office also responded to assist with the investigation.

With the proper amount of resources now available police and fire officers conducted an extensive preliminary search of the entire building. Once complete a Trooper with the State Police Arson and Bomb Unit conducted a search with the use of a K9 that detects explosives.

At 12:55 pm the building was declared safe and school staff could enter the building. Students had already been released to their homes or parents from the alternate evacuation site. Detectives and police personnel remained on scene for several more hours before leaving the school campus.

The Sheffield Police Department will be conducting and leading the investigation and are currently investigating several leads on a possible suspect. More information will be made available as the investigation develops.