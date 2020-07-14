Local Black Lives Matter Sign Vandalized with Racist Message

SHEFFIELD — Town police are asking the public for help in their investigation of vandalism of a Black Lives Matter sign at the heart of town, an act that has alarmed and devastated residents and the broader community.

The Berkshire Eagle reports, a photo of the prominent sign — which sits on the town green next to Route 7 in front of the First Congregational Church — has spread on social media, showing it covered with a piece of cardboard masking the word "Matter," and writing that says, "Everyone should own a couple."

Town Police Chief Eric Munson III said Monday police sent the cardboard sign to the state's crime lab for analysis. And he plans to level the most serious charges he can against the offender, if caught.

Read the entiire article by going to The Berkshire Eagle's website.