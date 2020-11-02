Pre-Holiday Market Festival at Berkshire South

Berkshire South Regional Community Center (BSRCC) will host its fifth Annual Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 outside, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a media release, Jenise Lucy, Executive Director of Berkshire South had the following to say about the upcoming festival.

We are looking forward to helping artists and crafters share their wares this season. It is through events like this that we continue to live our mission of bringing people together – safely, following all protocols, masked and socially distanced.

There is plenty of space outside on the Berkshire South campus, and vendors will be spaced out more than in past years. Foot traffic flow will be managed at the entrance to be sure people are safely spaced. People will enter on one side of the parking lot and exit on another.

Berkshire South was one of the first organizations to receive Great Barrington’s S.A.F.E. seal of approval for the safety processes the Center has instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Festival is a pre-holiday market featuring contemporary artisans, crafters and food producers. From pottery and jewelry to handmade glassworks, fiber arts, leather arts, and locally forged art, it is one-stop holiday shopping in the Berkshires. Showcasing locally and regionally handmade goods, shoppers are given the opportunity to meet and support the makers of their gifts and keep their holiday spending local! Some of this year’s vendor’s include: Grant House Press, ISP Photography by Dylan Kubis, Justamere Tree Farm, Knox Trail Forge, Kent Glass Works, Only in My Dreams, Olsen Farms, Krissy Romano Botanical Art, Mandy’s Craft Farm, Miller’s Rustics, Pirate Treasure Jewels, Planted Pigments, Tamarack Hollow Trading, Tameless by Riley, Twin Birches Design, Until Forever Nursery, Vilma Mare Design, From the Forest Floor, and many more!

To sign-up for weekly eblasts from Berkshire South, write to marketing@berkshiresouth.org. For more information visit Berkshire South's Facebook page, email galexander@berkshiresouth.org, or call 413.528.2810, ext. 32.

About Berkshire South

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization open to all, regardless of ability to pay. Their mission is to build a sense of community and common purpose throughout the region, and to enhance the recreational, educational, cultural, health and social well-being of the residents of the Southern Berkshires.

(information sent to WSBS from Berkshire South Regional Community Center for online and on-air use)