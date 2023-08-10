A Variety of Dinner Products Have Been Recalled in Massachusetts
Here we go. Another food item has been added to the recall list. This time around Price Chopper/Market 32 issued a voluntary recall on a variety of store-made "corner to corner" pizzas, manufactured on July 2, 2023. This recall is kind of scary if you ask me. Can you imagine enjoying a slice of pizza only to discover that fragments of the conveyer belt used in the manufacturing process are in the actual pizza that you're consuming? This is the reason why these pizzas are being recalled. Not that this exact scenario happened to anybody at this point but it's possible the fragments "may" be found in the dough. Luckily there haven't been any reports of people accidentally consuming the conveyer belt fragments in their pizza.
What Should I Do If I Have the Pizza in Question in My Home?
The good news is Price Chopper/Market 32 is ahead of the game and has already contacted many of the customers who purchased the pizza products. Obviously, Price Chopper/Market 32 is urging their customers not to eat the pizza products but instead return the pizza to the store for a full refund.
There is quite a list of UPCs that have been impacted by the recall which we have listed below.
This recall affects Massachusetts shoppers as there are several Price Chopper/Market 32 locations throughout the Baystate including Pittsfield, Lenox, Great Barrington, Gardner, Webster, Worcester, Shrewsbury, Spencer, Hopkinton, Marlborough, and many more. You can search for a location near you by going here.
For questions and more details regarding the recall, you can go here, call (800) 666-7667, or email consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.