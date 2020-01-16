PT Evening Position Open for Recording Secretary in GB

The Town of Great Barrington has an opening for a part-time Administrative / Recording Secretary for the Selectboard, Zoning Board of Appeals and Finance Committee. The Selectboard meets in the evenings every other Monday and occasionally other evenings. The Zoning Board and Finance Committee meet at the call of the Chairs, typically on weekday evenings.

The Secretary must attend all meetings, record and transcribe minutes, and perform other assignments as requested by the Chair of the Boards / Committees. The applicant must have top administrative skills with experience in note taking and proofreading.

Position is hourly and will up to 19 hours per week. Compensation is at $18.00 per hour and does not include benefits. Send letter of interest with qualifications to Helen Kuziemko, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or email hkuziemko@townofgb.org.