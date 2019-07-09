Quintessential 90s Band Coming to the Big E (Photo)

The quintessential 90s Rock band, Sugar Ray, will bring its chart-topping hits to The Big E Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in a free show at The Big E Arena, sponsored by MGM Springfield.

When Sugar Ray’s breakthrough hit song “Fly” put them on the map in 1997, lead singer/songwriter Mark McGrath was thrust into the public eye. Later that year, the band released its second album, “Floored,” which went double platinum. Sugar Ray’s success rocketed McGrath to pop-star status, as he graced the covers of “Rolling Stone” and “Spin.” He even made “People” magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, named “Sexiest Rocker” in 1998.

McGrath led the group to an impressive string of Top 10 records, a number of multi-platinum albums, including the RIAA three-time platinium certified “14:59,” and countless sold out tours. He is an effervescent and ever-present pop culture personality, with a host of TV and film appearances to his credit. He co-starred in the SciFi thriller “Sharknado 2,” was a guest on many popular talk shows and television dramas and served as host to a wide variety of music awards shows. He also appeared with Sugar Ray in the 2002 feature film “Scooby-Doo.”

After selling more than 10 million records, Sugar Ray hasn’t slowed down, with the June 7 release of a brand new original single, “Make It Easy,” an instant classic in the band’s catalog of breezy guitar riffs and tight harmonies. It is the first single off their upcoming album Little Yachty, due out July 26.

(press release sent to WSBS from The Big E for online and on-air use)