Read The Redacted Mueller Report Here

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the investigation into Russian hacking and tampering with the 2016 presidential campaigns and election is now available.

The report, which spans 448 pages, was released following Attorney General William Barr's summary of the information during a press conference earlier today.

You can read it here:

The report follows a nearly two-year investigation by Mueller. Before today, only members of the Department of Justice had reviewed the report. The report was delivered to Congress in full this afternoon.