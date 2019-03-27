Register For Relay For Life 2019 (image info)

The American Cancer Society Berkshire County Relay For Life event will once again take place at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington on June 21 and June 22, 2019. If you have never been to relay, this will be a terrific opportunity to see what the event is all about.

If you want to become more active in the fight against cancer, you can join a team and raise funds toward research for a cancer cure. Relay may be taking place in June but team fundraising events are currently taking place. There's is room for you on a team or if you have a team that you are looking to put together, you can get more information including registration information via the images below. You can also get more information by going here .

(images sent to WSBS from Ray Gardino of Berkshire County Relay For Life for online use)