Reopening of Saint James Place

Saint James Place shared with us in a press release the building's reopening of the public spaces in accordance with the COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as per Step 2 Phase 3. The Sanctuary is available for groups of 104; the Great Hall is open for groups of 25 and the East Room for 12, according to the most recent Massachusetts Commonwealth guidelines. Follow this link for detailed floor plans.

The Sanctuary includes an entrance foyer, thrust stage, and seating in wooden pews on the main floor and balcony. The Great Hall includes a service kitchen option. Parking is available on the premises. Saint James Place offers the physical facility, support staff and spaces that are appropriate for presentations, meetings, and workshops.

Co-Founder Fred Harris had the following to say about the reopening:

Fulfilling the community’s needs by bringing physical resources to the table to keep local citizens engaged and in touch is in keeping with Saint James Place mission. Saint James Place is delighted to support local theatre companies, music groups, businesses and other organizations in the reopening of our community.

You can get more information by sending an email to: sjp@saintjamesplace.net or by calling (413) 528-1996.

About Saint James Place

Saint James Place is a state-of the-art cultural center, where area community residents enjoy music, theater, dance and other performances along with lectures, classes and meetings year-round. Saint James Place is pleased to host The People's Pantry and is home to several arts organizations. Located in the heart of downtown Great Barrington, Saint James Place is available to host events including weddings, conferences, galas, reunions and receptions with Massachusetts approved socially distanced guidelines in effect. The historic buildings re-opened in January 2017 as a home for Berkshire County arts and other groups in search of quality performance, rehearsal and office space.

(article image taken from Saint James Place's Facebook page)