Reports: Celtics Set to Hire New Head Coach

Media outlets that cover on the NBA are reporting that the Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal with their new head coach. Most major sports outlets are reporting that the C’s will hire Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka to replace Brad Stevens who moved upstairs to take Danny Ainge’s position as GM. (Udoka pictured below)

Getty Images

Udoka is 43 and has been an assistant coach in the NBA for ten seasons. Udoka spent the last season on the beach with the Brooklyn Nets. Prior to his 1-year stint in Brooklyn, Udoka worked as an assistant for the 76ers in Philly for two years. Before working in the City of Brotherly Love he studied coaching 101 under Gregg Popovich for the San Antonio Spurs. He was with the Spurs for seven seasons. (pictured next to Popovich below)

Getty Images

The word out of the Celtics’ locker room after Ainge retired and Stevens took over as GM was that the players wanted their new coach to have played in the NBA. Not that management really listens to their worker-bees, they seem to have listened in this case. Udoka played in the NBA for the Lakers, Blazers, Kings, Knicks and Spurs. Other former NBA players also interviewed for the position including current LA Clippers assistant coach and former Celtic Chauncey Billups.

The Celtics had a disappointing year ending the 2020-2021 season with a 500 record at 36 wins and 36 losses. They lost in the opening round of the playoffs 4 games to 1 to the Nets, the same team Udoka will be segueing from once he agrees to terms and signs on the dotted line.

The Celtics not only made moves this offseason with the guys that wear the ties, new GM Brad Stevens wasted no time trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder last Friday with a lot move trade and sign activity expected before the start of the new season. No information at press-time when the official Ime Udoka announcement will be made but don’t be surprised if it happens as early as tonight or tomorrow.

The Celtics radio broadcasts can be heard in the Berkshires on New Country 94.7 WNAW and in Pittsfield on AM 1420 WBEC.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs