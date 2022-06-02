NBA Finals Game-1 Celtics vs Warriors on WNAW and WBEC-AM Tonight

The Celtics are back in the NBA Finals and tonight is Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors. The last time the Celtics made it to the finals was in 2010 against the LA Lakers. The Celtics lost to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 7 games. The last Celtics championship was against those same Lakers in 2008 led by Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Listen to Game 1 on New Country 94.7 in North Adams and AM-1420 WBEC in Pittsfield

Golden State is no stranger to the finals. In the last 10-years, the Warriors have been in the final series 5 times winning 3 and losing 2. In fact, those 5 appearances were in consecutive years from 2015 to 2019, losing in 2019 to the Toronto Raptors after winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.

All eyes will be on superstar Stephen Curry of the Warriors and emerging superstar Jayson Tatum. The two have hopes of leading their team to the NBA Championship. Both were named MVP in the divisional round last week which propelled both teams to the finals. The Celtics eliminated the Miami Heat in 7-games and the Warriors took out the Dallas Mavericks in just 5-games.

The Celtics have had two starters hobbled in the last couple of rounds against Milwaukee and Miami. Robert Williams and Marcus Smart have been nursing injuries missing several games each during the C’s playoff run. Williams has been recovering from knee surgery and Smart has been affected by an ankle injury but both are expected to play Game 1 tonight in San Fran.

Because of a Red Sox off-day, Game 1 tonight between the Celtic and Warriors can be heard on the radio locally on New Country 94.7 in North Adams and AM-1420 WBEC in Pittsfield. Pre-game starts at 8:30 with the tipoff of Game 1 at 9:00.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.