The Celtics will try to rebound from the game 3 loss against the Heat in Boston on Saturday. The Heat dominated the Celtics 109 to 103. The game wasn’t even as close as the final score might indicate. Jaylen Brown stepped up with 40 points for the C’s but Jayson Tatum’s meager 10 points and 6 turnovers did the Celtics in as the team’s superstar had his worst performance of the playoffs.

The Celtics will try to even the series tonight against Miami at the T.D. Garden in Boston. The Heat leads the series 2 games to 1. Injuries may play a factor tonight with Tatum, Robert Williams, and Marcus Smart listed as day-to-day. Tipoff tonight is at 8:30 and can be heard on the radio in the Berkshires on WBEC AM 1420 and WNAW 94.7.

Game 5 moves back to Miami on Wednesday. Game 6 if necessary, will be back in Boston on Friday with Game 7 scheduled in Miami on Sunday if the series is stretched to the limit.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.