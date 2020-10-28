Residents Unemployed Due To Pandemic Will See $1,800 From State

About 17,000 Massachusetts residents who lost their jobs during the pandemic are now getting an additional $1,800 from the state.

According to a report from WWLP/22 News, a bill providing the extra cash was passed by the legislature yesterday and signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker shortly after approval.

Those workers were previously ineligible for $300 in enhanced weekly federal benefits under the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

The state’s unemployment rate is still hovering close to 10 percent.

So, some potentially good news in a year where good news has been somewhat rare.

