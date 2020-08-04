Road Closures in Monterey: Motor Vehicle Accident and Entrapment

On their Facebook page, The Town of Monterey Fire Department has reported the following:

Per request of the Monterey Highway Department, the following roads in town are Closed:

-Tyringham Road

-Sandisfield Road

-New Marlborough Road

-Beartown Mountain Road

-Griswold Road (NOW OPEN*)

-Brett Road

Information will be updated with any additional road closures or reopenings.

In addition the town has setup an Emergency Opertaions Center (EOC) in the watch room due to the high volume of calls in town.

Fire Department and Highway Department crews are being assigned to each call on a one-to-one basis as needed.

The Department also reported that Monterey Truck 172 and Rescue 175 are on the scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident with Entrapment on Town Hill Road in Sandisfield. The road is closed and impassable.

Fire Department and Highway Department personnel are responding to multiple trees and wires down calls throughout the town and mutual aid areas.

Sandisfield Road and New Marlborough Road are closed at this time.

You are asked by the department to avoid all unnecessary travel tonight.

(article image taken from the Monterey Fire Department's Facebook page)