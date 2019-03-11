Serving Up A St. Patrick’s Day Feast This Weekend In Sandisfield

March 17th, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday this year and you have a chance to par take in the traditional meal of corned beef and cabbage a day earlier as The New Boston Congregational Church is sponsoring this annual event which takes place this Saturday, March 16th from 5 to 7 pm. Dinner will be served at Fire Station 2 located on route 57 in Sandisfield.

This year's menu consists of the traditional combo of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, bread, assorted desserts and beverages. Tickets are available at the door. Adults dine for $12 and youngsters under 12 will be charged half price ($6). Take outs will also be available so come on over, bring your appetite and help out a worthy cause in our backyard.

For more information, contact Evelyn Loring at (413) 269-4027