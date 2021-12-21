Two Car Fatal Crash In Sandisfield Under Investigation By MA State Police

Troopers from the State Police-Lee Barracks are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in the town of Sandisfield on Monday afternoon. The deadly crash occurred just after 3:00 PM near the 7.3-mile marker on route 8.

According to a media release from the Massachusetts State Police, calls were received about a serious head-on crash, and troopers were dispatched to the scene. Upon their arrival troopers requested EMS and fire, and the Sandisfield and Otis Fire Departments and Southern Berkshire County EMS were all dispatched.

According to the release, the operator of a 2018 Nissan Van, a 32-year-old man from Cheshire Conn., was determined to be deceased at the scene. The second vehicle, a 2014 Ram 1500, was operated by a 49-year-old male from Hinsdale.

The second operator suffered serious injuries and had to be life-flighted to Albany Medical Center. Route 8 was shut down for approximately five hours and traffic was diverted for investigative and to clean up the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation...

The facts and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. No further information was available at the time of the news release.

As of this writing, the names of the deceased and the other injured victim have not been released to the public. We may possibly be updating this story if any additional information regarding the crash victims is released by authorities.

