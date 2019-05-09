Roger Trucking Walks Off Fairview in 2019 Minor League Opener

Minor League Recap - May 8

Sheffield,MA - Roger trucking got on the board in the bottom of the first after three consecutive singles by Ben Moro, James Tonetti, and Christian Tonetti which then brought Beck Knudsen to the plate who hit a RBI fielder's choice to score Ben Moro. In the 2-1 victory, Roger trucking was backed by great pitching from Eli Wood and Christina Tonetti. Christian also had a great catch which resulted in a double play.

In a 1-1 game in the bottom of the sixth, Connor Seward lead off with a single, Chester Shur then promptly smashed a double to right. With no outs and the winning run on third, Gunner Laine, playing in his first ever minor league game, drove Connor in with the winning run.

In a tough loss for The Fairview Green Machine, Jaleel Beamon pitched four tough innings giving up just one run. Tyler Seward made his pitching debut with a shutout inning in relief.Defensively, they were backed by solid defense in the middle infield by Tobi Heaton, Landon Havens, and Javon Beamon. Offensively, they were led by Matthew Vallone with 2 hits and Trey Hyde with an RBI single. TJ Coons had a hit and a run scored.

Senior Softball Recap - May 8

On Wednesday evening, Great Barrington Troy's Garage hosted Sheffield Blue in Senior Softball action. Sheffield Blue outscored Troys 15-9. Emily Streuenagle pitched three shutout innings for Sheffield. For Troy's, it was Emily Mueller and Jade Abderhalden leading the way at the plate. Mueller had a stand up triple, and Aberhalden had a stand up double that turned into a four bagger with an error on the throw in the field.