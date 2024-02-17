Here’s The #1 Safest Town to Live in Massachusetts for 2024

Massachusetts has gained a reputation over the years as one of the best states to raise a family but if moving to the Bay State is something you are thinking about there are some factors that you need to consider. What is the culture like? How is the school system? Do you want to be in a high-traffic area or a more laid-back area with less hustle and bustle? If buying, what do the property taxes look like? These are just some of the questions you'll need answers to when looking to make a move.

One very important factor that can't be left out when looking to relocate is safety. Whether you are looking to move and start or raise a family in a city or town safety is certainly a top priority before making your ultimate decision.

What is the #1 Safest Town in Massachusetts for 2024?

Property Club recently compiled a list of the Safest Massachusetts Towns and today we are sharing with you the safest town to live in Massachusetts according to Property Club's list.

Just like in 2023, the Worcester County town of Clinton ranks at the top of the list of safest towns in Massachusetts for 2024. Here's an excerpt of Property Club's review of Clinton.

The safest place to live in Massachusetts is Clinton. Clinton’s population is around 15,428, and it has a total crime rate that is around 97% lower than the national average. Sites of interest include Central Park, the Wachusett Reservoir, and the Museum of Russian Icons.

A Former US President Stayed The Night in Clinton, Massachusetts

Fun Fact: The Town of Clinton has a presidential connection as former president Jimmy Carter visited Clinton back in 1977 and even stayed the night. Check it out below.

If you're looking for a safe, peaceful town in Massachusetts for your new place to live, you may want to check out Clinton. If anything a visit to the town and perhaps an overnight stay would be worthwhile Other towns that made the list include Hopkinton and Franklin among others. You can check out the entire list by going here.

