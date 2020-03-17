SBAS Offering Program for Elderly Shut-Ins and More

Starting this Wednesday, Mar. 18, between the hours of 10:00am and 4:00pm, the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad will offer complimentary grocery/essentials pick-up and drop-off to any elderly shut-in or incapacitated town resident of Great Barrington who cannot manage a ride to the grocery store or has limited access to food replenishment. The drop-off can be no-contact, if requested (eg left on porch).

Interested residents can call the SBAS office at (413) 528-3632 to discuss the particulars and/or request a pick-up.

This program is slated to run for the next three weeks, Monday-Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Again, this week the program begins on Wednesday.