Second Pot Shop to Open on Stockbridge Road?

If one pot shop on Stockbridge Road doesn't meet your needs a second one may be on the way.

As reported by The Berkshire Edge, representatives from Valkyrie Cannabis Inc. held a community outreach meeting via Zoom on Sunday night. The company wants to locate a marijuana establishment at 325 Stockbridge Road, which currently houses the Bernay Fine Art.

The retail area, known as Whitehouse Square, sits directly across the street from Barrington Plaza and the Price Chopper grocery store. The meeting, which was conducted virtually, was originally scheduled for March 20 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read the entire artice by going to The Berkshire's Edge's website.